Fashion and Celebrity Photographer, Al Rodriguez Interviewed by Corporate Profile

Famed fashion and celebrity photographer, Al Rodriguez recently stopped by the Corporate Profile studios to share his interesting back story on how he turned his passion for fashion and photography into a new venture. Rodriguez shares with Corporate Profile host, AnnaMaria Chen, his beginnings in the military to NYC cop to corporate America and now a hit in the fashion world. Rodriguez's work has been featured on Vogue Italia's website and Maxim Magazine. The interview can be seen on the following link: http://www.corporateprofile.com/2013/08/05/interview-with-fashion-photographer-al-rodriguez-corporate-profile/



In the interview with Chen, Rodriguez shares why composition is a key factor even for amateur photographers and why background is just as important as the subject. He also shared now working with many fashion designers has sparked a new interest. During last season's fashion week, Rodriguez proved himself as the fashion photographer/collaborator to watch when he joined forces with pop artists and designer duo Jeantrix, to produce the "Lucid Dreams" fashion presentation. The show which fused live video, photography and fashion was highly attended and vastly covered by the press.



Rodriguez is now committed to helping emerging designers stand out from the crowed fashion scene. He recently announced a new collaboration with professional event production and execution company, The Set NYC, and Public Relations firm, JVPR. Together, they will provide a showcase called “Fashion Night Out” during New York fashion week on Thursday, September 5th, 2013.



The "one stop" Fashion Night Out showcase, includes preproduction, execution and post production services as part of an inclusive package. This package is now available for select, up-and-coming fashion designers interested in showcasing their lines for Fashion Week 2013 this September.



This year’s "A Fashion Night Out" inclusive package will include the following:



- Professional Public Relations with pre-event press releases to targeted fashion media

- Pre-event photo shoot for marketing and promotion of designer's brand and the event

- Pre-promotion and marketing campaign targeting media, fan base and general public

- Guaranteed media attendance and coverage

- Casting location before the show

- On site prepping location before the show

- Event "house" photographers and videographers covering designers during the show

- Step and repeat

- Professional e-invitations

- Help with model casting

- Access to stylist and dressers

- Bundled hair, makeup and nail services



The showcase will be held at a chic 5000 square foot church located in Chelsea. The venue holds over 300 people and will be outfitted with a professional 16 ft. runway and stage. The Set NYC has been responsible for executing several high caliber fashion show throughout the years and has worked with the likes of Topman/Topshop, America's Next Top Model and Ford Models.



The investment for the inclusive package is $2,500 Spaces are filling up. For more information about participating in this year’s Fashion Night Out, please call (646) 339-6038 or email: info@alrodriguezphotography.com



About Al Rodriguez Photography

Born and raised in New York City, self-taught celebrity and fashion photographer, Al Rodriguez, has quickly made a name for himself as a high caliber creative talent in the fashion photography genre. With a focus on edgy fashion, creative beauty and tasteful glamour photography, Al has been published both nationally and internationally and featured on the covers and in the editorial and fashion spreads of several trendy magazines. Al has owned and operated two multidisciplinary creative event spaces and galleries in New York City, AE Studio LIC and YCOI Studios and has produced and executed several fashion shows, art shows and other creative events.