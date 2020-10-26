Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Fashion and Lifestyle market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market: Amazon. Com Inc., Global Fashion Group (GFG), ASOS Plc and Zalando SE



Executive Summary



Fashion is an area of activity that consists of styles of clothing and appearance. It can also be described as a way of expressing oneself without the use of words. Fashion and lifestyle go hand in hand. Fashion reflects lifestyle and lifestyle is reflected in a person's outfits and accessories. Fashion is also sufficiently but not necessarily an indicator of a person's financial capability.



The global fashion and lifestyle market can be segmented on the basis of products, gender, distribution channel and price range. Apparel, footwear, beauty products and accessories such as jewelry, handbags, watches etc. are the subcategories of the market under its product segment. Menswear and womenswear are classifications under the gender category. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online (e-commerce and fashion retailer websites) and offline (such as physical stores and shopping malls).



The global fashion and lifestyle market is projected to grow at a healthy rate through the forecast period (2019-2023). Improving purchasing capacity due to hike in personal disposable income, hike in number of smartphone users, greater preference of customers to purchase fashion accessories through online channels are some of the crucial factors driving the growth of the market. The market is also confronted by some challenges such as rapidly changing consumer preferences, high risk of inventory write off and vulnerability to technological disruptions.



Efforts by fashion retailers to provide a more personalized experience, generation Z evolving as a lucrative customer segment, innovations through technology, revamping offline shopping experiences, spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) transaction activity and the emergence of athleisure are some of the latest trends existing in the market that have been captured in this report.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Fashion and Lifestyle market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



