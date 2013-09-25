Fashion Author Carl Ballard Helms Brand New Website

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Fashion has always been a topic which arouses a great deal of interest from people in all walks of life. In order to tap into this captive market, Carl Ballard, a popular fashion author from the United Kingdom, has launched a brand new website dedicated to helping the general public style themselves and look fabulous on a budget.



The website, which is essentially a blog, includes a range of posts dealing with topics such as the essential components of retro style, how to correctly pull off vintage clothing, clothing trends from the 1960s, and how to shop on the high street like a fashion professional.



Carl Ballard, who currently resides in London, said: “For as long as I can remember I have been passionate about fashion. Over the years, during my time in the fashion industry, I have gained a huge amount of invaluable expertise and experience.



“Instead of letting this knowledge collect dust and go to waste, I decided to set up Carl Ballard Fashion and impart my pearls of wisdom on fashion and style to the general public.



“I have focused, in particular, on giving advice on how people can look good on a budget – as I know purse strings are tight right now.”



Mr Ballard went on to say: “I just hope everyone enjoys what I have to say as much as I have enjoyed writing about it!”



The new site, which is simply called ‘Carl Ballard Fashion’, is also offering exclusive guest posting opportunities for budding fashion writers. To enquire about this exciting opportunity, visit http://www.carl-ballard.net/guest-post/.



For more information on Carl Ballard Fashion, or to learn more about the man behind the website, visit http://www.carl-ballard.net. To contact Carl Ballard, email him via the contact form on the website or, alternatively, connect with him via Facebook, Twitter, or Google Plus.



About Carl Ballard

Carl Ballard Fashion is a new website dedicated to providing the very best recommendations and advice when it comes to fashion, style and looking good. It also features the latest news stories from the fashion industry and commentary from respected fashion author Carl Ballard.



For Media Contact:

Carl Ballard

165 Putney High Street

Putney

London, SW15 1RT

Email: carl@carl-ballard.net

http://www.carl-ballard.net