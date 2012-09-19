Fashion Blinds Releases Its New Autumn Collection

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Fashion blinds Ireland have just launched their new autumn window blinds collection online and they are available for purchase now. Their new range includes but is not limited to, roller blinds, venetian blinds, wooden venetian blinds, roman blinds and others. They have added additional fabrics and colors to this range which now numbers over 300.



The head of their marketing department Mr. James brew said "We are extremely happy with the new additions to our range of window blinds and we hope that our customers will be just as happy with them. Apart from adding new fabrics and colors, we have made some technical adjustments to our roller blinds mechanisms which should improve their performance" he said.



Window blinds are the most popular choice when it comes to window treatments in Ireland and the shoppers at fashion blinds have an enormous range of different window blinds to choose from, particularly the new range of venetian blinds. The products developed by fashion blinds come in a choice of materials including aluminium, wood, fabrics and an array of synthetic materials suited to window blinds. Their online store makes buying their products extremely easy with everything laid out clearly.



“A lot of our customers really like the new features of our online store. Particularly that they can order custom made window blinds to their exact specifications without leaving the comfort of their home. We are delighted we can extend this very exclusive service to all our Irish customers" added Mr. brew.



The programming of the fashion blinds website, allows their customers to have window blinds made to their exact specifications and measurements that they provide when filling out their order form. They have also launched a new YouTube channel with a number of videos that show their customers exactly how to install their new window blinds, which according to Mr. brew, was always a difficult issue for customers who had never hung window blinds before.



About Fashion Blinds Ireland

Based in Dublin Ireland, fashion blinds is part of a larger company known as studio 10 who are interior designers. Fashion blinds have over 40 years experience in the window blinds business and their website offers a very easy and safe method on which to purchase their products. The fashion blinds range includes roman blinds, roller blinds, Venetian blinds, blackout blinds, wooden Venetian blinds and others. Their entire range is available in a variety of beautiful fabrics both traditional and modern as well as a variety of patterns materials all of which can be made to the customer’s specifications.