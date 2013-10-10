Fashion Blogger Launches Ethical and Sustainable Fashion Site Featuring Chic and Affordable Clothing

Chippenham, Wiltshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- It is estimated that around 8,000 chemicals are used to turn raw materials into textiles for traditional fashion products and the growing of non-organic cotton accounts for 25% of the world’s pesticide usage. Many leading designers and brands are starting to produce sustainable clothing. Natural, organic and recycled materials are used to produce garments such as the Timberland Earth Keepers collection which Timberland say is “a small step to keeping the outdoors great”. Brands like Skunkfunk are also showing that ‘sustainable’ doesn’t have to be boring. Their clothes combine fresh and funky styles with sustainable fabrics and ethical manufacture.



Whilst the choice of ethical and sustainable clothing grows, it can still be difficult for shoppers to find exactly what they are looking for. Style-is.co.uk, has been created to help the environmentally conscious fashion victim find sustainable clothing. The sites says that they are the UK's biggest and most stylishly sustainable online fashion store with well over 600 choices on the dresses page http://style-is.co.uk/womens/style/dresses/ alone.



The website was founded in September 2012 by fashion blogger Ceri Heathcote who describes it as an “easily searchable platform which brings together thousands of items of clothing, shoes and accessories” She says “ It offers a more sustainable choice than shopping the high street and is quick and easy with lots of choice under on virtual roof. A bit like a super boutique online.” She explained that “ It aims to make it quicker and easier for you to discover fantastic new brands and beautiful clothing ranging from the ridiculously affordable to the downright luxurious and everything in between.”



Style-is.co.uk also has a variety of money saving offers and discounts and a sales page for fashionistas on a budget. http://style-is.co.uk/offers/.