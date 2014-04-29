Fashion Design Solutions Expands Satellite Office in Turkey with on Site Quality Control

Shoreham-by-Sea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The world of high street fashion as it now exists is dependent on a plethora of different designers driving forward the evolution of what’s hot from season to season, and those designers need manufacturers to make their ideas a reality. Fashion Design Solutions provides links to those manufacturers and helps new designers and major labels get their clothing manufactured to a high standard thanks to their second base of operations in Turkey. Their satellite office in Turkey now has in-house quality control to ensure the highest standards of excellence from this booming manufacturing powerhouse.



Turkey has proven ideal for the mid- to high-end fashion market that Fashion Design Solutions specializes in. The region offers low minimum order quantities together with short lead times, with production completed in just sixty days and delivery ten days later.



Turkey is fully up to speed with the latest techniques and trends, outstripping their main competitor China, while beating Bangladesh and Pakistan in build quality and being more competitive than Italy on price. They are also exempt from the kind of duties placed on Chinese and Indian goods, allowing them to compete on price despite the low labour costs and sometimes dubious practices of these countries. This has made Turkey the preferred country of manufacture for many brands for T-Shirts, Sweats, Shirts, Jackets, Jeans, Knitwear and more.



A spokesperson for Fashion Design Solutions explained, “We have brought on-site quality control to our base in Turkey because we are committed to nurturing a relationship with the region and have found that it provides the perfect blend and balance of skill, quality and price to make affordable high street fashion a reality while not creating short-lived disposable clothes found at budget stores. Because of the low minimum order quantities they also help us serve our start ups and new designers just as well as our major labels.”



About Fashion Design Solutions

Fashion Design Solutions is a privately owned fashion design, sourcing and manufacturing company. With years of industry experience, FDS fulfills every aspect of the whole fashion supply chain process. FDS help start-up retailers and brands turn their visions into reality, and design and manufacture fashion for household names. Their head office is based in Shoreham-by-Sea, and a satellite office in Istanbul, Turkey, Fashion Design Solutions are able to service fashion clients on an international scale. For more information please visit: http://www.fashiondesignsolutions.com/