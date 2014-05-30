Fashion Design Solutions Helps Chptr & Vrse Launch New Product Ranges

Shoreham-by-Sea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Individuality has a cult-like premium in the modern era, with everyone seeking to define themselves as being part of a tribe and standing alone. Perhaps that is why fashion has diversified more in the twenty first century than at any other time in history, making it the perfect time for new labels to establish themselves and carve out a niche in the market. Chptr & Vrse (http://www.chptrandvrse.com/) create clothing that re-works a twisted heritage vibe with tongue in cheek religious attitude, all made possible thanks to Fashion Design Solutions.



Fashion Design Solutions has a production centre based in Turkey which offers the ideal combination of low minimum orders, high build quality, short lead time, reasonable prices and technical savvy. This enables small labels of medium to high end fashion to get their creations out there and make a name for themselves.



Chptr & Vrse are the latest label to use these services and have now posted their latest creations on Twitter and their own website, with printed t-shirts, jackets and sweats providing a unique take on the latest trends, recreating them in a way that will appeal to lovers of Americana, musical muses and modern iconography.



A spokesperson for http://www.FashionDesignSolutions.com explained, “Chaptr & Vrse has a unique style that is unlike anything else on the high street right now, and that’s perhaps why their new collections are already hitting shelves and flying off them again with such speed. We are proud to be able to help independent clothing designers realize their concepts and ambitions in a way that offers the best of all possible worlds, with great design capability, build quality and price. There really is no better way to create the next big thing than with Fashion Design Solutions.”



About Fashion Design Solutions

Fashion Design Solutions is a privately owned fashion design, sourcing and manufacturing company. With years of industry experience, FDS specialises in the whole fashion supply chain process. From helping start-up retailers & brands turn their visions into reality to the design and manufacture of fashion for household names. Their head office is based in Shoreham-by-Sea, a stone's throw from Brighton, and with their merchandise & QC satellite office in Istanbul, Turkey, Fashion Design Solutions are able to service fashion clients on an international scale. For more information please visit: http://www.fashiondesignsolutions.com/