Fashion Designer Malan Breton from Taiwan to NYC to Hollywood

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- With a career that began in the ballet, Malan Breton has become one of the most coveted names in fashion.



The Malan Breton brand has been featured in over 200,000 media and press outlets. Martha Plimpton, Minnie Driver, Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande, Nikki Blonsky, Katrina Bowden, Kerry Washington, Kathy Lee Gifford, Daniel Craig, Desmond Child, Nolan Gerard - Funk, and numerous other notable celebrities have been dressed or accessorised by Malan Breton. In addition Breton's fashions are mentioned on the Oscars, Grammy’s, Cannes, Golden Globes, and numerous other A-list red carpets around the world.



Malan Breton has a syndicated, weekly, celebrity fashion column in OK! Magazine entitled "Malan's Musings". His fashion coverage of the British Royal Wedding of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, received 10.8 million unique views and coverage in over 100 publications. His work has also been the subject of two books, PUCE, and Fantôme Malan Breton ( a photographic essay), the subject of a documentary (Malan Breton "Once Upon A Dress"), Breton has Sung at Birdland ( Broadway at Birdland Series), and has acted opposite Academy Award Winner Celeste Holm (College Debts).



He designed the look of NBC's number one rated game show "Minute to Win It". He has also provided his expertise in the industry to "Project Runway", "Australia's Next Top Model", "The Today Show", The Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt, Princeton University, Dallas Morning News, Bravo TV, MTV, CBS News and innumerable other press, media, and educational outlets.



In 2011 Malan Breton's designs were part of a packaging deal with Nintendo Wii systems and ZOO for the video game "Minute to Win It". That same year being nominated by WGSN Global Fashion Award for these same designs in the category of "Outstanding Fashion Collaboration", his fellow nominees were Karl Lagerfeld, Linda Farrow, Opening Ceremony, and Matthew Williamson.



Breton was the subject of a six part series on Bravo titled "The Malan Show".



"A six part series following the process of making it in America as an Independent designer!" -Page Six – The New York Post.



Malan has consistently shown his women’s collection during New York City Fashion Week since 2005. His quest to find modern silhouettes in suiting and sportswear inspired the Malan Breton HOMME Collection, launched in 2010. The starting price points for his lavish fashions are: men’s shirts $425.00, men's suits $2600.00 and Women’s evening apparel $1200.00.



It was Arnold Scassi, Malan’s mentor who taught Malan the practicality of fashion. “Arnold always emphasised the importance of clothes looking good on a hanger in order to sell." revealed Malan.



Though Malan got his start in bespoke menswear, with Turnbull & Asser (By appointment to H.R.H. The Prince of Wales Shirtmaker). Having had the honour of working with Paul Cuss head shirtmaker.



Malan Breton has a huge International following on Twitter, with over 300,000 followers. He has an extremely active fan base that follows him on Facebook and Pinterest as well.



Malan Breton is an avid supporter of the arts, having featured artists from all genres in his NYC fashion shows including The Royal Ballet, NYC Ballet, SA Dance company, The 65 piece Chelsea Symphony, The Juilliard School, and has partnered with 20th Century Fox, Michael Buble - Warner Reprise, Bravo, and other media outlets to feature some of the greatest talents in entertainment today. Making his one of the most coveted tickets by celebrities, the media, and the fashion press.



Malan Breton understands the importance of charity, as a humanitarian he has donated much of his time and efforts to many different charitable organisations. Including AmFAR, Care & Share India, Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, The Actors Fund, DIFFA, and many others.



For more on Malan Breton please visit;



http://www.MalanBreton.com



http://www.twitter.com/malanbreton



http://www.pinterest.com/malanbreton



http://www.wikipedia.org/wiki/malan_breton



Contact:

New York City, NY

CP@malanbreton.com

Chelsea Panero

Malan Breton Men's and Women's Collections