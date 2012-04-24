Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- In a world where every celebrity seems to have their own clothing line and every designer is becoming mass market, Marina Toybina shows the world that true art in fashion and http://www.marinatoybina.com/ class="extlink" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="costume design" href="http://www.marinatoybina.com/">costume design still exists. Having started designing at the age of 15, Toybina is a true prodigy to the world of fashion, launching her signature line “Glaza” at the age of twenty.



Recently turning thirty, Toybina has branched out into costume design for music, film and television. Her work is currently on display at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and is considered to be some of the finest costume designs in the world.



Toybina's designs have been worn by some of the biggest names in music and movies, including Katy Perry, P!nk, Britney Spears, Juliette Lewis, Nicki Minaj, Jackson Rathbone, Adam Lambert and Miley Cyrus, to name a few. From designing worldwide tours, music videos, TV performances and TV shows, like X Factor US, Toybina's work is limitless and often priceless. These unique talents turn to Toybina because of her ability to create one-of-a-kind pieces catered solely to their identity, designing and stitching everything from scratch and with her own two hands.



Each time Toybina envisions her designs, her main focus is to create a piece or a story that is conceptually innovative, unique and seductive to the "naked eye,” heavily inspired by the artist(s) or the project she is working with. Unlike many Hollywood designers/stylists, Toybina does not force her own style on any of her clients, but instead caters to the taste of her muses.



Toybina is currently promoting her first short film, ‘Faith and Dreams,’ which explores the hardships of life in Northern Uganda. Toybina designed all costumes for the movie and was able to explore the art and fashion tastes of the Ugandan culture. In addition, Toybina is continuing her journey in the film industry as a costume design in numerous projects including a feature film "The Whole Banana," that is currently in production starring, Kristy Swanson, Matthew Perry, Dominique Swain and Kevin Sorbo.



Marina Toybina is best known for never letting trends or commercialism dilute her visions and because she stays true to herself and sees fashion design as an art form, the world’s most influential people flock to her and let their image be molded by her designs.



