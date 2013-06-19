Fashion Entrepreneur Offers Advice in New E-Book

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Many people dream of running their own business, but how many of them actually make their dream a reality? Blogger and fashion entrepreneur Gino Orlandi, founder of the successful clothing line Color Overload, offers his advice on how to start a clothing line and then blaze ahead of the competition in the new edition of his e-book "Fuel for Design."



In the newly released version of "Fuel for Design," Orlandi offers the basics as well as advanced techniques on how to start a successful clothing line in one of the highest grossing markets in youth fashion. The new edition also offers updated advice on cutting edge search engine optimization techniques, a full array of professional forms and a pre-written, editable business plan.



As someone who has achieved a large degree of success from his work, Orlandi wishes to share what he's learned with other entrepreneurs, offering a blueprint on how to succeed in a competitive industry. "Fuel for Design" is packed with Orlandi's advice, drawn from a decade of combined experience blogging and using highly effective marketing strategies to successfully sell clothing.



"I know how hard it is to start a business, especially in this economy," Orlandi said. "So I put it all down in easy to follow, step-by-step strategies in 'Fuel for Design.' Much of the hard work has been done for you thanks to a clear, concise breakdown of the entire process, from conception and creation of your clothing line to branding, marketing and beyond."



In "Fuel for Design," readers will learn useful tips on how to set up a website and online store system and ship products efficiently, as well as how to create and maintain a professional blog as a marketing tool, how to use search engine optimization and Google ranking secrets to reach new customers, how to promote one's business using guerilla marketing and much more.



Customers who order the new edition of "Fuel for Design" will receive two free bonuses, including a 24-page bonus kit and an Adobe Photoshop brush pack.



"I guarantee this e-book will provide you with the information you need to put your clothing line on the path to great success and I truly look forward to helping you get there," Orlandi said.



Ready to realize the dream of starting a clothing line? Order "Fuel for Design" today at http://www.fuelfordesign.com/ and get started.



