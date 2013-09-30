Fashion for Fitness

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The media images of athletes running in form–fitting, muscle emphasizing clothing, are as embedded in our mind as images of the general population sweating it out in a full sweat-suit. While both clothing options are still available, there are plenty of other fitness wear choices to suit beginner exercisers to advanced athletes. Dressing for exercise need not be a challenge; all one has to do is give some thought to the activity they’ll be engaging in.



When first choosing athletic clothing, think comfort first; clothes that chafe, ride up, or expose more of the body than desired will make even the most comfortable activity awkward. Protection is also key; if the activity is to be done outdoors, one should make sure to wear clothes that breathe to aid the body in cooling itself off. Vice versa, if the weather is cool, one should dress to keep warm, but not in restrictive clothing that will hold sweat close to the body.



Footwear is important as well. Running and walking shoes may be different from shoes worn when participating in competitive sports, or low impact activities. Make sure the shoes are comfortable and provide proper ankle and arch support for the activity one is engaging in.



Lastly, choose clothes to fit the physical activity one will be engaging in. Running or walking in a pair of shorts and a t-shirt is comfortable and acceptable. When attending a yoga or Pilates class, more fitted attire might be a better choice to allow freedom of movement but keep the body covered at the same time.



Remember there are no right or wrong clothes when it comes to exercise, what’s more important is that a person is working for better health and they are comfortable while doing so.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com