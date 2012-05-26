Fashion Jewellery from Online Wholesale Store ZarZie Helps People Add a Touch of Color, Elegance

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- As most women know, the key to making any outfit truly pop lies within adding the perfect, complementary fashion jewellery. A beautiful necklace, bracelet or pair of earrings can not only give a person’s ensemble an extra boost of beauty, but can also help increase their overall level of confidence.



But finding high-quality designer jewellery at affordable prices can be a challenge.



Featuring stunning fashion jewellery at wholesale prices, people across the globe are turning to Australian-based online store ZarZie for help finding the ultimate accessories. The site offers a wide range of gorgeous necklaces, bracelets, finger rings, broaches, pins and earrings, all discounted between 30 to 40 percent off regular pricing. With more than 20 years of experience in the wholesale distribution business, the company aims to provide the highest quality costume jewellery on the market, while helping customers save money in the process.



Whether a person is looking to add a burst of color to a solid piece of clothing or simply wants to complement their attire, ZarZie offers a full line of accessories. The site’s fashion jewellery features sparkling beads, stones, pearls and precious gems and comes in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes. And as a means of staying up-to-date on the latest fashion and trends, the site is constantly adding new jewellery styles, all at the best prices and all made with top quality materials.



According to ZarZie, “We understand no two customers are alike and are pleased to offer a mixture of the most popular fashion jewellery on the market.”



In addition to offering a range of designer jewellery, ZarZie also features a host of inspiring home décor at wholesale prices. Customers can peruse through the site’s selection of wall art, antiques, vases, platters, mirrors and clocks for help sprucing up their living space or office.



ZarZie also offers a selection of branded men’s and women’s fashion clothing, shoes and handbags.



For more information or to view the site's wide range of high quality products at whole sale prices, visit http://www.ZarZie.com.au



About ZarZie

