Fashion Jewelry Website Serendipity Jewelz Brings Surprise and Glamour to Online Shopping World

Massillon, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Serendipity Jewelz already had a following of loyal shoppers in its three locations in Ohio. But, their customers wanted more options to buy their fashion jewelry online and so Serendipity Jewelz, happy to oblige, launched their new site that makes elegant costume and celebrity inspired jewelry available to the online world.



Serendipity features several collections online that are meant to live up to the company’s namesake, “Serendipity,” which is defined as a happy accident or a pleasant surprise. “We respect, acknowledge and applaud every moment a woman wears earrings, a necklace, bracelets, rings and anything that says glamour! These are the motivation for ‘a Happy Accident’ or a ‘Pleasant Surprise.’ You are noticed, you are envied with what you wear and how you wear it, and Serendipity provides you with the surprise you will give to those that you meet during your day,” their website says of their jewelry collections.



Their featured jewelry collections Celebrity Jewelz, Red Carpet, Crown Jewelz and Something Borrowed Something New appeal to the glamorous, the simply elegant, and the whimsical in every woman. Their Love Letters line offers a classy take on the trendy initial necklaces and The Great Gatsby line offers up a little vintage glamour reminiscent of a bygone era.



Their costume jewelry and celebrity jewelry inspirations are procured through their relationships with some of the finest manufactures and suppliers in the industry. Fashion aficionados and jewelry lovers will find necklaces, rings, earrings, watches, and more that come with an affordable price that still promises a quality product, whether it is an oval and pear shaped garnet necklace or a princess cut cubic zirconia ring. Serendipity Jewelz loves a new glitzy and glamorous find as much as their customers and so the new website is frequently updated with new jewelry collections and items, allowing buyers to return and find a new surprise or “serendipity” for themselves all the time.



About Serendipity Jewelz

Formerly known as celebrity jewelz, serendipity jewelz is a provider of fashion, costume, and celebrity inspired jewelry including rings, earrings, broaches, watches, necklaces and more. Previously they had three locations in Ohio, but have expanded their collections to the online world due to customer demand. Serendipity is not just a jewelry site, it is a curated shopping experience meant to bring the whimsy and elegance back to the items shoppers need to class up their look. For more information visit http://serendipityjewelz.com