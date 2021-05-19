Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- The latest edition released on 'Fashion Market' by HTF MI is an ideal representation of ongoing market scenario and business strategies that market players are taking to gain competitive edge. The statistical research presents recent industry insights, product analysis, historical data, and current information to provide detailed and perfect market picture of the market forecasted till 2026. The comprehensive profiles of players such as Pandora Jewelry, Hermes International SA, Industria De Diseno Textil, SA, Luxottica Group SpA, Kering etc. provides business overview, 3-years key financials metrics, swot analysis, major development activities and market share in Fashion Market



Summary

Global Fashion Market is valued approximately at USD 300 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fashion is a widespread aesthetic expression at a specific time, place and in a specific context, in clothing, footwear, lifestyle, accessories, makeup, hairstyle, and body proportions. The Fashion market is primarily driven owing to surging urbanization in both developed and developing countries which has led to an increased demand for Fashion goods mainly apparels. Also, the growing presence of strong sales channel mainly, retail stores and e-commerce fuel the market growth. For Instance: As per Statista, the US apparel market reached approximately USD 368 billion in 2019 generated from a USD 268 billion worth of sales from Retail stores and a USD 100 billion worth sales from e-commerce which was an increase from its value in 2018 accounting to USD 341.6 billion.



Also, escalating disposable income of the individuals and presence of many brands operating in fashion sector across the globe. These brands demonstrate their clothing lines through Fashion events which acts as a hub for Fashion companies. For Instance: it has helped to uphold majority of fashion events in France as all-round the year approximately more than 300 fashion events are held in the country. The major event of all is the Paris Fashion week which is held twice every year. And as per the Federation De La Haute Conture (French Federation of Fashion and of Ready of wear Couturies and Fashion Designrs) the Fashion week brings in USD 1.35 billion of economic spinoffs yearly of which USD 493 million comes from the impact of fashion shows and events while USD 813 million is the impact from the trade fairs brought in during these Events.



The regional analysis of global Fashion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for Fashion products and increasing adoption of Smart wear in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and changing lifestyles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fashion market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Pandora Jewelry, Hermes International SA, Industria De Diseno Textil, SA, Luxottica Group SpA, Kering , LVMH / Louis Vuitton SE, L Brands Inc, Richemont Group , Nike Inc, VF Corporation



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Footwear

Headwear

Clothing

Jewelry and Accessories

Bags

Others



By Application:

Men

Women



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Fashion Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



