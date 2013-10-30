Fashion Store Combines Brazilian Culture with Active Wear

Southfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Maceio Sol, a fashion company located in Michigan, is currently selling sports and fitness clothing that is combined with the culture of Brazil. The fitness clothing that the company sells are only for women and as such were designed specifically to their needs.



Maceio Sol exclusively sells women workout clothing and apparel that was designed and created by the company itself. The inspiration for the clothes’ design comes from the founder’s passion for dancing and fashion. The website categorizes the apparel that they sell into tops or bottoms. The tops category features hoodies and tank tops that can be worn when doing yoga and other exercises. The bottoms category features leggings and shorts that can be worn for the same exercises. Their designs highlight the actual shape of a woman’s body meaning that it brings a certain degree of sexiness. The body fit designs also help the body feel cool and comfortable even when exercising for extensive periods of time. Aside from these, the women workout wear also helps in exercising by minimizing the hindrance felt by the legs. Be reminded though that the company’s website only shows very limited designs and choices. To view their complete list of designs and clothes, it is best to visit their showroom located in Southfield, Michigan.



About Maceio Sol

Maceio Sol was founded in 2009 by Cely Maria Dias. Dias is a fitness instructor that specializes in using dance to achieve fitness. She studied fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology leading to a part of her clothing line to be known as New York dance wear. The company was created based on her interpretation of fashion that combines functionality and aesthetics. Maceio Sol added a touch of European style to their designs by partnering with Lesley Gutman, a European fashion designer, in 2013.