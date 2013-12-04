Fashion Undercover Offers Modest and Trendy Styles for Women

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Women’s fashion in the Western world has been dominated by a movement towards sexualization and revealing clothing for the last several decades. Hems have gotten shorter, necks cut lower and clothing tighter than ever before, but this has not been received well by all women. There is a growing backlash against the assumption that women want to expose themselves and people who think that women only gain self-confidence when they flaunt their sexuality. Customers with that attitude are the target market for Fashion undercover, a growing clothing company who tries to bring modesty back to modern style.



At the heart of the line of clothing available at http://www.fashionundercover.com is the belief that women want to look unique and classy in clothing that flatters them. Fashion undercover marries the traditional values of Eastern culture with the styles, trends and fabrics that are the most popular with Western societies. This Eastern flair adds an element of uniqueness that is often missing from clothing options that are available at mainstream Western department stores.



What really sets Fashion undercover apart is their commitment to modesty. The full line of clothing provides full coverage of the woman’s body, yet still allows them to have freedom of motion. Long sleeves and high necklines are common, and most of the garments are meant to fit loosely and drape over the woman’s body rather than conforming to her contours like a second skin. In addition, women will find all of the head coverings that they need to match their other purchases, so they do not have to search all over to find a suitable cover.



As the world continues to change, and the backlash against over sexualization grows, the market for the clothing at Fashion undercover will keep growing. As one of the first companies to enter the space and because of the quality and selection of the products offered, Fashion undercover is set to dominate the space.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.fashionundercover.com or call (866) 278-4927.