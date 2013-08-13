Fashion99mall to Offer Quality Christian Louboutin Shoes for Together with Free Shipment

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Fashion99mall is offering Christian Louboutin Shoes that are of the best quality. Clients who will order products from the website like Christian Shoes will be benefitted with the free shipment that it is offering. With the Christian Louboutin Shoes that the website offers plus its free shipment offer, customer will not only own a pair of shoes from one of the most popular brands of shoes in the world but also be able to save.



Louboutin Shoes known as one of the most popular brands of shoes in the world. That is why it is no longer surprising why women would dream to have at least one pair of it. However, as popular this brand of shoes is it is also that costly. Due to that, even owning at least one pair of it is made impossible. Fortunately, no matter how expensive these shoes are, there are already online stores that are not only offering quality Christian Louboutin Shoes, but also one that can be purchased at a price that can be availed by customers. That is added more with the fact that these shoes can also be ordered at wholesale together with free shipment. One of those online stores is Fashion99mall, and those are the things that it offers.



Fashion99mall is offering quality Louboutin Shoes that are available in different styles, colors, and designs. The shoes that are offered by the online store are made of quality materials, assuring customers that it is an item that can last for a long time. The store is also providing a wide selection of these items. With that, customers will be able to find the exact type of Louboutin Shoes that will surely suit them. Also, with the wide selection of shoes offered at the store, there is no doubt that customers will not only find the shoes that suit them but also enjoy browsing all the products.



The online store is offering a wide selection of Christian Shoes. These shoes are not only offered to be purchased per pair, but also for wholesale or bulk sale. For customers who are planning to order in bulk, simply contact Fashion99mall and that will be arranged.



Fashion99mall is an online store that was established in August 2005. The store is not only offering Louboutin Shoes but also other brands of the most popular shoes in the world like GianMarco Lorenzi, Jimmy Choo, Yves Saint Laurent, and Giuseppe Zanotti. Bags, DVDs, electronics and clothes are also offered at the store.



For more information about the Christian Louboutin Shoes and other products that are being offered by at Fashion99mall, please feel free to visit its website at www.fashion99mall.com . For order information, please feel free to contact them Fashion99mall at 0755-27289981, or simply send an email at service99best@gmail.com



Company: Baow Trade Business Co., Ltd

Address: No.234 Xinsha Street Shajing Town Bao'an District Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China

Skype: fashion99mall@hotmail.com

MSN: fashion99mall@hotmail.com

Tel. Number: 0755-27289981

Fax Number: 0755-27289982

Email: service99best@gmail.com

Website: www.fashion99mall.com