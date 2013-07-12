Fashionable Clothes for Dogs and Puppies Now Available at Dog Smart Way

Sichuan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- It is time that all those furry pals out there to http://www.dogsmartway.com show off their cute and pretty outfits exclusively made for them. Pet owners can now dress up their dogs and puppies with some super cool outfits and accessories. From clothes to shoes, harnesses to collars, Dog Smart Way offers a wide range of collection exclusively for dogs. It is not just any other clothing that is offered but clothing in the form of T-shirts, Dresses, Coats, Jackets, Sportswear, Raincoats, Tank tops, Bathrobes, Sweaters, Costumes and many more varieties are offered exclusively on this site.



Customers can also design their own wholesale dog apparels for their pets. All that they have to do is wholesale dog clothing to send a mail to Dog Smart Way with the design, choice of fabric, color and size. And if they are able to meet the requirements of the customers, they will complete the order or the customers would be notified about the best possible alternative. Customization can be done on wholesale dog clothes. Orders such as replacement of logos and hangtags and pattern printing with different logos, signs, symbols and many more can be done here. Printing is also undertaken on T-shirts and other clothing accessories as well. The customers are required to follow certain instructions with regards to customization.



All the dog apparels are made up of quality fabric and material. Customers can now dress their dogs in different clothing every day and every season. There is summer wear such as the normal T-shirts and Tank Tops; Winter wear such as Jackets, Coats, Sweaters; Monsoon wear such as the raincoats. Customers can also order in bulk and get dog apparel wholesale at wholesale prices. Those who have an online store or who want to sell dog clothing wholesale on eBay can take advantage of the Drop Shipping facilities with Dog Smart Way.



To know more about various cheap dog clothes and accessories visit website http://www.dogsmartway.com



About http://www.dogsmartway.com

Dog Smart Way, http://www.dogsmartway.com based at Sichuan, China is a professional dealer, importer and wholesale dog apparel exporter of dog costumes, pet collars, harnesses, leashes, toys, bowls, shoes and many more accessories. This site offers the products as per the customers' requests in terms of colors and sizes. They are also dealers in wholesale dog clothing, wholesale dog shoes and any orders made in bulk are offered at wholesale prices.



Media Contact

Dog Smart Way

Address: SiChuan, China

Phone Number: 8628-8440-0262

Email address: service@dogsmartway.com

Website URL: http://www.dogsmartway.com/