Fashionable Plus Size Dresses Becoming a Reality - Chesca Direct for Plus Size Maxi Dresses & Plus Size Evening Dresses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- No matter what a woman's body shape or size is, she should feel stylish, comfortable and confident at all times. Chesca Direct brings fuller women a wide range of amazing stylish and comfortable clothes that will help them embrace their curves and show off their best assets to the rest of the world in style. A plus sized woman is a real woman, one that has curves, someone who is confident and does not conform to other’s unrealistic ideas of beauty, such women surely know how to live their life to the fullest and now Chesca Direct lets them look stylish as they take over the world.



There is nothing quite as satisfying for a woman as looking their best in a fabulous evening dress or a flowing maxi dress. Unfortunately, it is sometimes harder to find good plus size dresses that are both fashionable and comfortable, but now plus sized women do not have to go from place to place in search of the perfect plus size maxi dress or a plus size evening dress because Chesca Direct now let women find the most fashionable plus size dresses online for the most affordable price.



It is very important for all women to be confident with their bodies, even more so for plus sized women. Such women should not have to hide their bodies and its beauty under baggy, ill fitting clothes that are surely not made for them. Chesca Direct is a web store that aims to bring fashionable, high quality and well made clothes to women who wear plus size dresses and clothing from size 10-24.



Chesca Direct stocks a wide variety of different plus sized women’s clothing that will surely suit women who have different likes and needs. The wide variety of plus size maxi dresses and plus size evening dresses will fuller sized women feel sexy, confident and comfortable. Chesca Direct combines their sophisticated styling along with top of the line materials to create stylish Plus Size Evening Dresses or Plus Size Maxi Dresses which will be most suitable for any special occasion. Chesca Direct promise:



“Each garment is exclusive to Chesca made with special and unique fabrics and styled for an ultra feminine look with a modern twist for the fuller figure.”



Chesca designers spend a lot of time perfecting each garment to ensure a great fit and clothes are made to flatter any body type.



To view the whole collection please visit: www.chescadirect.co.uk/departments/7-dresses



Media Contact:

Amy Harding

Chesca Direct

info@chesca1424.co.uk

London, UK

www.chescadirect.co.uk/departments/7-dresses