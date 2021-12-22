Fashionable Underwear and Socks Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Asics, HanesBrands, Stance

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- The Latest research coverage on Fashionable Underwear and Socks Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Fashion is an aesthetic expression of clothing, shoes, lifestyle, accessories, make-up, hairstyle, and body proportions at a specific time and place and in a specific context. Fashion trends are influenced by various factors including cinema, celebrities, climate, creative exploration, innovation, designs, political, economic, social, and technology. It is made of suitable materials and fabric materials to provide comfort and protect the internal parts of the body. A sock is an item of clothing worn on the feet that often covers the ankle and part of the calf. Fashionable socks are usually designed using bright colors, creative design work, funny text, or licensed characters. Fashionable socks are creative pieces of clothing that are inspired by various interesting illustrations. The colors may match the outfit, but the design can possibly be the highlight of the outfit, which increases the demand for fashionable socks. The increasing penetration of international brands such as Hanes, Jockey, and Calvin Klein in emerging markets, as well as the organized penetration of retail and the penetration of mono- and multi-brand stores are some of the main drivers driving the growth of the market in the future.



Major & Emerging Players in Fashionable Underwear and Socks Market:-

Intimate Brands Inc. (United States), Zimmerli (Switzerland), Stance (United States), Jockey International Inc. (United States), HanesBrands, Inc. (United States), Calvin Klein (United States), Under Armour, Inc. (United States), Asics Corporation (Japan), Falke (Germany), Philips-Van Heusen Corporation (United States), Ralph Lauren Corporation (United States), Happy Socks (Sweden)



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Brand Outlets, Department Stores, Hypermarkets, Showroom, Online Retailers), Material (Cotton, Wool, Linen, Silk, PVC, Other)



Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Online Sales in the Apparel Industry

New Design Products Launch Regarding Fashionable Underwear and Socks



Opportunities:

Surging International Trades for Fashionable Underwear and Socks Market

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China, and Others



Market Drivers:

Growing Disposable Income across the Globe

Influence of Media, Celebrity Endorsement, Promotional Discount, and Festive Sale

Increasing Trend of Fashion among the End Users are Increasing the Market Demand

Increasing Demand for Soft, Comfortable, and Breathable Apparels



Challenges:

Increasing Need for Sustainable Alternatives to Conventional Textile Manufacturing



