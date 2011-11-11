Fashionistas Shop at HELIANTHUSNY.com to Gain Access to Trendy, Yet Affordable Clothing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) --11/11/2011 -- Clothing allows a woman to show the world not only who she is, but who she wants to be. With an appropriately selected pair of earrings or a perfectly-fitting skirt, a girl can reflect her personality and sense of self with the simple act of getting dressed.



Some women are drawn to trendy styles, while others are more prone to indie designs allowing them to stand out from the crowd. But finding clothing that is distinctive, yet affordable is not always a simple feat.



HELIANTHUSNY.com, a highly popular e-boutique, features a unique fashion mix of edgy, yet girlie clothing for the sophisticated-chic-sleek girl who isn’t afraid to distinguish herself from the group. Spawned from its New York City-based store, the website provides the trendiest fashion-forward and indie styles from a list of more than 40 well-known, established women’s clothing and accessory designers, as well as a unique selection of emerging designers.



Named from the Greek words for sun and flower, HELIANTHUS NY is a Zagat-rated fashion boutique that has been featured in New York’s Time Out magazine and New York Magazine’s “The Cut.”



Carrying clothing by such popular designers as Parker and Donna Mizani, the store’s website, HELIANTHUSNY.com gives people everywhere the ability to purchase some of the most coveted clothing and accessories on the market.



According the store and e-boutique’s founder Grace Wang, “Our store and e-boutique carry a meticulously edited collection of designers from around the world. We offer a balance of both established labels and talented up-and-coming designers. Each piece is evaluated for its aesthetics, ‘wearability,’ and of course, quality. This allows us to offer a unique fashion mix that is sophisticated, edgy, and yet, still girly.”



Whether searching for the latest, most stylish booties on the market from Jeffrey Campbell or the perfect pair of fleece-lined leggings or ear-covered hats by Plush, HELIANTHUSNY.com offers something special for women everywhere, without having to make the trip New York’s fashion capital.

HELIANTHUSNY.com carries the same merchandise as its SoHo-based store and offers visitors one-on-one interactivity through its social media platforms.



About HELIANTHUSNY.com:

Founded by F.I.T. grad Grace Wang, HELIANTHUSNY.com is an extension of the New York City-based store and features a unique fashion mix of edgy, yet girlie clothing for the sophisticated-chic-sleek girl who isn't afraid to distinguish herself from the group.