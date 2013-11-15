FashionUndercover Special Offer on Styles for All Seasons

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The trendiest styles for all seasons change fast so paying retail price for apparel can break anyone’s funds. Find special offers and sales at websites like FashionUndercover for the trendiest tops, dresses, gowns, and skirts for summer or wraps and Boho scarves for fall. The glamorous designs available emphasize classic styles but they also have detailed patterns. Customers won’t be dissatisfied with the ongoing bargain and free domestic shipping happening at FashionUndercover now.



FashionUndercover gives a special promotion of $10 off and is valid towards any order of just $40! As always, a 100% money back guarantee takes the headaches out of spicing up a wardrobe. Take full advantage of the benefits offered to all their customers. With knowledgeable customer care, all important or basic questions are answered promptly. All shoppers can voice inquiries before placing the order, contact http://www.fashionundercover.com or call to get details right away.



The prices at FashionUndercover are more than sensible and cheaper now with the special offer yet no compromise in quality. Sales professionals process the order quickly and ship out in no time. All orders over $100 are shipped free within the USA. FashionUndercover receives the order immediately and the package will arrive within several days without any supplemental shipping charges. The smooth and durable fabrics are wrapped up beautifully and delivered with fast and convenient shipping.



FashionUndercover offers reward points on all purchases that can be used on any future orders just like cash! Whether for first-time shoppers or long-term customers, the points never expire and will always stay on the customer’s account. The ultimate benefit is allocating sufficient points to redeem for new items. Subscribe to email lists at http://www.fashionundercover.com and receive the latest updates in sales and discounts exclusively for all members.



About Fashion Undercover

Fashion Undercover celebrates Global Fusion in its clothing and accessories, a symphony of myriad elements and influences from the East to the West. Realizing that the world is a small and fragile place, Fashion Undercover seeks to bridge cultural divides by introducing world style, and specifically an eastern sensibility, into the mainstream fashion marketplace.



For more details, visit: www.fashionundercover.com or call (866) 278-4927.