Fast and Easy Labeling Now Possible with Labelcity

Jim Thorpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Owning a small start up business, then Label City provides a variety of labels and printers for starting entrepreneurs as well as big time establishments, the help needed in keeping track of prices and check lists of merchandise and equipments.



Labelcity is one of the emerging popular names in the field of labels and printers.Among the many offers that Label City has, one is the Rhino 4200, a label printer which helps people do the labeling quickly and accurately. It has a widely familiar QWERTY keyboard for users to navigate commands easily as well as hot keys or shortcuts and many more. This label printer is compatible with 1/2'', 1/4'', 3/4'' and 3/8'' label sizes. Dymo label printers available on Label City is a lineup consisted of different models that suits the different consumer labelling needs.



The dymo label maker is another fast and efficient way of getting work done, whether it's a file update or a necessary hard copy printing of clients' mailing and billing addresses, this label maker guarantees the necessary label solution. It ranges from 5 different models which are designed to create labels for different uses. For details one may visit the website : http://www.labelcity.com



About Labelcity

A trusted supplier of labels and printers to over 80,000 customers, Label City is one of the most trusted suppliers operating for more than 18 years. Specializing in labels and printers, among the best sellers of the company are the Dymo LetraTag, Dymo LabelManager, Dymo LabelWriter, Dymmo Rhino, Dymo DiscPainter and Seiko SLP.



Contact information:

Please feel free to comment on the above press release.



Glen Degarnham

Contact Email- sales@labelcity.com

Complete Address-

PO Box 450

Jim Thorpe, PA

Zip Code - 18229-450

Contact Phone Toll Free- 1-888-999-6333