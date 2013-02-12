Fast Company Announces Seegrid as One of the 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2013

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Fast Company's annual Most Innovative Companies issue honors leading businesses including Apple, Amazon, Google, and Seegrid along with such rising newcomers as Square, Fab and Tumblr. The Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's most significant, high-profile editorial effort of the year. The Fast Company editorial team spends months gathering and sifting data, to identify those enterprises that exemplify the best in business from across the economy and around the world. The end result is a package that dares to be different, emphasizing not just revenue growth and profit margins but also progressive business models and an ethos of creativity.



David Heilman, Chief Administrative Officer for Seegrid said, "Seegrid's vision-guided robotic industrial trucks are revolutionizing the way warehouses and manufacturing facilities are simply and affordably moving product with driverless pallet truck and tow tractors from point A to point B. It is an exciting time for Seegrid with the recent success of ProMat, the largest material handling and supply chain conference…Seegrid is positioned to have record sales in 2013 and we are honored to be named one of the 2013 World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company.”



Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March 2013) is on newsstands beginning February 19th and available online at www.fastcompany.com/MIC as well as in app form via iTunes.



