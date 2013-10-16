Fast: Compelling New Novel Proves 'Moving Too Fast' Has Dire Literary Consequences

Monroe, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Everyone has done it – moved to fast and faced the uncomfortable consequences. However, a new novel by Ryan Ringbloom tells the same fate from the perspective of four young people whose lives have progressed faster than they ever thought possible.



‘Fast’ is guaranteed to grip readers from the first page. Think love is blind? Think again!



Synopsis:



Senior year in high school goes by fast. Young hearts fall in love and mistakes are made…by everyone.



Robin Barnes plays the violin. She's quiet, shy and has a huge crush on the boy next door. She’s the good one. She may get the guy, but soon discovers the difficulties in moving too fast.



Ashley Simons loves strawberry gum. She's rich, popular and puts out so guys will like her. She’s the bad one. She only knows fast and is knocked off her feet when someone offers her the chance to go slow.



What happens after the big kiss? After “I love you” has been said? After the happy ending? Does it always stay happy?



As the author explains, her narrative is heavily based on reality.



“Readers will see everything from the point-of-view of the good girl next door, the easy popular girl and the boys they hook up with. The book contains mature content so is geared towards an open-minded young adult/adult audience,” says Ringbloom.



Continuing, “It’s also told in two parts – firstly from the girls’ perspectives and then from the boys’. Readers will feel themselves embody each individual’s story. The narrative will likely be close to home for many!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“To me this was a sweet romance novel, it reminds us of what it was like to be young and in love. I have rated Fast by Ryan Ringbloom 4 star rating. I thoroughly enjoyed this novel and cannot wait to read the next book in this series. Ryan Ringbloom's story telling was fantastic and I enjoyed Fast very much and would recommend anyone who enjoys the young/new adult genre,” says Tana, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “I have definitely found an author to look out for after reading this. Ryan Ringbloom is a very talented writer who has gifted the YA genre a great work. For me, Fast provides an immerse and well-written read that I'm sure a wide variety of ages could appreciate. The story is well thought out and written from different character perspectives which gives the book a refreshingly new feel and keeps the story intriguing. Each character is dynamic and some almost seem life-like due to the way the author adds just the right amount of detail for them to seen almost real. I will definitely be looking out for future releases by Ryan”



Due to the success of this first novel, Ringbloom plans an entire ‘The Fast Series’.



“We’re not done with Ashley, Robin, Kent and Patrick yet. Readers can look forward to plenty more encounters with their lives as well as some new characters as they continue to come of age. I can’t say what will happen but I will admit that the best is yet to come,” she adds.



With the books’ demand increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Fast’, published by BookBaby, is available now: http://amzn.to/17GrRWs.



About Ryan Ringbloom

Ryan Ringbloom lives for anything Romance. The passion, love, angst, awkwardness… she loves all of it. When Ryan needs a break from reality she sneaks off to read a romantic story or write one of her own. Drinking coffee, reading Tweets and hugs from her five year old are the best part of her day.



You can follow her on Twitter: @RyanRingbloom or visit her website at RyanRingbloom.com .