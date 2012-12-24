Fast Credit Repair Services of Credit-Yogi Is Best Solution to Rebuild Credit Score

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Some of the best credit repair services promise fast results. The goal these companies reach for is to help individuals who have bad credit fix it through various means. Most of these businesses truly do want to work with people to improve their FICO scores, but some of them just want to bilk unsuspecting consumers out of their money. To add insult to injury, the people these scams are directed toward are the ones who can least afford to lose money. Here is some information about credit repair company scams that can help prevent folks from becoming victimized by them.



Before going too far, understand that a credit repair scam is defined as a con game or other fraudulent endeavor involving the acceptance of cash or charge cards in exchange for either creating a new credit file or improving one’s credit score. Developing a new credit file is, if not outright illegal, unethical and if fast credit repair services try to influence someone to do this that service is trying to steal the consumer’s money. One clear sign that a credit repair service is running a scam is a demand for large up-front fees prior to rendering service. Beware those companies that make statements to the effect that they can remove all negative information that could come up on one’s credit report. Believe it or not, some of that negative data is correct and cannot be removed because of that fact. The Credit Repair Organizations Act was passed with just this sort of behavior in mind. The Act made many of the tricks and lures scammers used illegal and required that these businesses state the rights and responsibilities of the consumer before he or she choses a company to work with.



The best credit repair services make promises they can keep, such as being able to advocate for an individual with his creditors to devise a plan of repayment that everyone is happy with. These businesses can also keep tabs on someone’s credit reports and send notification if something suspicious shows up on it. Offering advice about whether or not to dispute certain items on a credit report is also something these companies do.



