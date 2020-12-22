New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market is forecast to grow at a rate of 3.8% from USD 459.5 Million in 2019 to USD 621.6 Million in 2027. Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) is acquired through hot polymerization process. It has properties such as high compression modulus, high sealing force retention, high oil resistance, and improved performance. Due to all these properties, there is an increased demand for the product from various industries such as automotive, construction, and oil and gas.



Market Drivers



Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) finds extensive applications in the aeronautical industry, due to its ability to be able to resist a vast range of temperatures. The growth of the automotive manufacturing sector is also leading to a surge in the demand of the product, as it finds various applications in the automotive sector. The oil & gas industry also finds various applications for fast curing NBR. The increase in the demand for products in conditions where there are fluctuations in temperature and pressure is also leading to an increase in the activity of high-temperature molding.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Request a PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3151



Competitive Terrain:



The global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



LG Chemicals, JSR Corporation, Lanxess AG, Zeon Chemicals, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Huangshan Hualan Technology, PetroChina Company Limited, BASF SE, Sinopec, and TSRC Corporation, among others



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Hoses



· Belts



· Cables



· Molded and Extruded Products



· Seals and O-rings



· Rubber Compounds



· Adhesives and Sealants



· Gloves



· Foamed Products



· Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Offline Stores



· Online Stores



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Automotive



· Mechanical Engineering



· Oil & Gas Production



· Mining



· Metallurgical



· Construction



· Medical



· Others



Receive the latest Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market report at a highly discounted rate @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3151



Highlights of the Table of Contents:



1. Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope



1.2 Key Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market segments



1.3 Target players



1.4 Market analysis by type



1.5 Market analysis by application



1.6 Key learning objectives



1.7 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market size



2.2 Latest trends of the Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market by region



2.3 Key corporate trends



3. Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market shares of the key players



3.1 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) size by manufacturers



3.2 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market key players



3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players



3.4 New entrants in the Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market



3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans



4. Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market by product segmentation



4.1 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Product



4.2 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) by Product Revenue



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



Regional Outlook



Asia-Pacific occupied the largest market share in 2019. North America Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period. This is due to the rise of Mexico as a manufacturing hub for the automotive sector, along with the growing construction sector in the U.S. The ever-growing oil and gas industry in the U.S. also will find applications for fast curing NBR and is expected to lead to larger market size for the product.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fast-curing-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market



Thank you for reading our report. To find out more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please contact us. We will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com