The global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market is forecast to reach USD 621.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) is one of the most high-valued polymers which is processed through the hot polymerization processes. It has properties, such as good sealing retention, excellent oil resistance, and providing short curing time intervals and reduction of mold fouling in the floors of shops.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



Molded and extruded products are likely to grow at a rate of 3.6% in the forecast period. Increasing investments in high-temperature injection molding for production of goods related to construction and automotive industries, due to increasing applications in the developing countries is likely to drive the demand for the segment,



Online Stores occupied 26.6% of the market share in 2019. The product has traditionally been purchased through brick and mortar stores only, but, due to the increasing internet penetration, especially in developing countries, there is a slow shift occurring towards online stores.



Construction is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. This is primarily due to rapid industrialization in countries such as China, Mexico, and India. The demand for products such as seals, extruded, and molded products are thus increasing in the regions, driving the demand for the construction segment.



Europe is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of countries such as Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the UK, where the automotive industry has a strong foothold. However, the slow growth rate of the manufacturing sector in countries such as the UK and Germany is expected to lead to a slowdown of the Fast Curing NBR market in Europe.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market are listed below:



LG Chemicals, JSR Corporation, Lanxess AG, Zeon Chemicals, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Huangshan Hualan Technology, PetroChina Company Limited, BASF SE, Sinopec, and TSRC Corporation, among others.



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hoses, Belts, Cables, Molded and Extruded Products, Seals and O-rings, Rubber Compounds, Adhesives and Sealants, Gloves, Foamed Products, Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Offline Stores, Online Stores



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automotive, Mechanical Engineering, Oil & Gas Production, Mining, Metallurgical, Construction, Medical, Others



