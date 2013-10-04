Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Seeing quick weight loss results encourages many people in Detroit to stick with their fast diet plans and begin leading healthier, happier lives. Unfortunately, there many diet programs available that offer rapid results in their advertising, but fail to follow through. Unsuccessful dieting attempts can make dieters believe that fast diets are ineffective and that they will forever struggle with weight loss. Diet Doc created their hCG diet plans, and their hCG diet treatments, to offer their clients a fast and easy way to lose weight and eliminate many weight-related illnesses and stereotypes. Since developing their unique weight loss protocol, thousands of Diet Doc clients, including many clients in the Detroit area, have been able to reach their weight loss goals, with some losing up to almost a pound of excess fat per day.



Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments are comprised of 100% pure prescription strength human chorionic gonadotropin, commonly referred to as hCG. hCG is a human hormone that is naturally produced by women when they become pregnant. This hormone acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus by mobilizing stored fat and directing it to the fetus when the mother doesn’t have immediate access to food. Throughout this process, however, the mother’s muscle mass and necessary structural fat remains untouched. When researchers discovered this process, they quickly recognized hCG for its potential benefits in fast diet plans.



Diet Doc took earlier research on hCG diet treatments and modernized it with advanced science and medical understanding to develop today’s current treatments that are used in their fast diet plans. During their own research, scientists found that hCG diet treatments are most effective when used in combination with a diet created around low fat recipes and healthy foods. They also saw that, once their clients began including these treatments as part of their diet plan, they were able to overcome intense cravings for fatty, processed foods and, instead, were able to make healthier food choices and discover delicious low fat recipes.



Once researchers saw the results produced through a combination of hCG diet treatments and low fat recipes, they began utilizing the skills of certified nutritionists and their extensive knowledge of low fat recipes that taste great but will not cause patients to gain weight. Patients will work closely with specially trained nutritionists to design a meal and snack plan around low fat recipes that consider their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This personalized approach to fast weight loss has helped clients lose weight fast and has encouraged them to stick with their fast diet to see results.



Diet Doc’s fast diet programs are dedicated to providing their clients the necessary skills for sustaining weight loss over time and encourage clients to learn low fat recipes that they can use even once they have completed their diet plan. Reaching initial weight loss goals and being able to sustain weight over time has made Diet Doc’s fast diets the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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