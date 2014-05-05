Fast Escape Author Has Book Signing at Local Fashion Boutique

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Author Bonnie Vause, Ed. D. will be signing copies of Fast Escape, her latest novel, at the Be Savvy Chic Boutique in Raleigh between 1pm and 3pm on 3rd May 2014.



This will be the second time Bonnie Vause attends a book signing. This time, Tracy Birdwhistell, owner of Be Savvy Chic, a local home boutique providing fashionable clothes at bargain prices while donating a portion of all proceeds to adoptions, will host the event. The book signing, as part of an all-day Shopping Gala, is advertised on the shop’s Facebook page as well as on their blog, and with local media.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for Books, Authors, and Artists, says, “Fast Escape has already attained a Kindle bestselling status, charting at number 43 in its category by the end of March 2014. We hope that this book signing as well as other community-oriented events enables more and more readers to know about the book and Bonnie.”



Tracy Birdwhistell, from the Be Savvy Chic Boutique, says, "My daughter, Zendi, and I were fortunate to portray Dr. Elizabeth Davenport and her younger self, Little Lizzie, in the promotional trailer for Fast Escape. I felt drawn to the character and could personally relate to her journey of self-exploration after decades of having mentally separated from her past. After meeting Dr. Vause, we could immediately see that we are both motivated by jobs that allow us to give back. Bonnie generously wanted to help promote my boutique, and I was thrilled to have the opportunity to host this book signing to support a local NC author and teacher, and to honor educators on the day of the event."



Fast Escape is a mystery/suspense novel following Elizabeth Davenport as she is forced to confront her troubled past and her memories after she is forced to return to her hometown. The first title in The Davenport Saga, it is available from Amazon as both a paperback and a Kindle ebook .



Bonnie Vause, Ed. D. is actively scheduling appearances and events, with book signings, video interviews, and even a professionally produced book trailer. She is currently working on Winter Vacation, the second book in the saga.



About Bonnie Vause, Ed. D.

Dr. Bonnie Vause was born in Smithfield, North Carolina, a typical “mill town.” She resides with her husband of thirty-eight years near Raleigh, NC. She earned an M. Ed. from East Carolina University, and then an Ed. D. from Walden University. She has been a teacher for over twenty years and finds great satisfaction in working with special needs students.



For more information, please visit her website at http://www.bonnievause.com or visit her Facebook fanpage at http://facebook.com/bonnievausebooks



About Be Savvy Chic

The Savvy Chic Boutique is intended to provide fun, fashionable clothes at amazing prices to ladies who do not wish to spend hours hunting through thrift stores and sale racks. They offer new and pre-owned ladies' fashions in sizes XS to XXL and shoes sizes 6 to 10, with almost everything under $15.



For more information, please visit their Facebook fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/besavvychic or their blog at http://besavvychic.blogspot.com



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com