Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fast Food in the Netherlands", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- While seemingly well positioned to benefit from key trends like busier lifestyles and increased price sensitivity among Dutch consumers, fast food showed a comparatively poor performance in 2012. Growth in total current value sales was marginal, and down markedly on growth in 2011 and the review period CAGR. Total transactions and outlet numbers meanwhile declined by 1% and 3% respectively. This poor showing was partly attributable to the economic downturn and rising health awareness, which...
Euromonitor International's Fast Food in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Casual vs Non-Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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