Recently published research from Mintel, "Fast Food & Takeaways in Denmark (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Fast Food & Takeaways in Denmark by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers fast food and takeaway restaurants which have a restricted or set menu, limited seating and offer take-aways which account for a significant proportion of turnover. Market value is based on expenditure including sales tax in these outlets; market volume is based on numbers of outlets. Market size for Fast Food & Takeaways in Denmark is given in DKK and outlet with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Denmark. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Segmentation of this market
- Chain
- Independent
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Denmark. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: McDonald's Corporation, Sunset Boulevard, Burger King Corporation, Monarch A/S, The Bagel Co., Domino's Pizza Inc., Doctor's Associates Inc. (Subway), YUM! Brands, Inc. (KFC), Chicago Roasthouse, Mammamia Denmark AS, Independents, Other Multiples
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fast Food & Takeaways in India (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Japan (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Vietnam (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Finland (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Norway (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Canada (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Netherlands (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Poland (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food in South Korea
- Fast Food in Austria