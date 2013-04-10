Fast HD Videos Are Now Available for the Common People @ HD YouTube Downloader. Grab It for Free

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- YouTube now have an enhanced type of video which is the HD video in their website and users enjoy a better quality video to watch. People often revisit the link where the video is, in order to watch again, but with the help of HD Youtube Downloader, revisiting and buffering will now be a thing of the past.



The HD Youtube Downloader is a program that has made itself available in website where people can enjoy free downloads of the tool in order to grab HD YouTube videos. People can download these videos for free, in a fast pace, and amazingly in HD.



Aside from grabbing videos from the website, the Youtube Downloader HD can also convert the videos to certain file types of video format such as .AVI and .MP4 which makes it compatible to be read by most video players around even on mobile devices.



The user-interface is also rather easy, as one only has to find the URL where the video desired is, copy the link then paste it into the program where the download can be started. Results can be seen in seconds where the video will be downloaded in the format of choice of the user whether is in .FLV, .AVI, or, MP4.



It also has a feature of adjusting from a higher definition to lower definition videos. Even medium quality videos can be downloaded in higher quality. Such is the power of this tool.



About HD YouTube Downloader

HD YouTube Downloader is a free software that has a lot of features when it comes to downloading YouTube videos in HD. It can download YouTube videos and convert it to a desired video format automatically upon download and has several features that can adjust the quality of the video. It is currently available in version 1.11



Contact Information



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:



Luther Blissett



Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website - http://download.cnet.com/HD-Youtube-Downloader-Free/3000-2071_4-75795949.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001