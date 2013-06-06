Fast Loans Now Offers Hassle Free Personal Loans in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Fast Loans are a personal loan giving licensed company in Singapore which quickly processes fast cash loan approvals and gets people loans for up to five thousand Singaporean dollars. The company has been in business of lending money and cash loans to people from all parts of Singapore since 2010.



Emergency funds and personal savings are two precious commodities for families and couples. Whether it is saving up for a vacation, a renovation of the house or saving up for educational purposes, this money is secured and kept safe from use. However, in times of distress and unexpected incidents, this money becomes the only solution to the problem. An unforeseen accident during commuting to and from work, a painful tooth extraction or some other health related issue not covered by medical insurance or buying a new outfit and accessories for a grand event can put a dent in one’s wallet. At times like these, one really would like to option to have some cash in hand to spend and not to waste the money savings. This is where Fast Loans help individuals to get the perfect customized personal loan.



Personal loans can vary from each lending company. Usually, the institutes that provide personal loans have their own unique contract terms and conditions and different rates of interest to return the money. It is important to read clearly the mentioned terms and conditions to avoid discomfort later at the time of payment. Fast Loans saves time by allowing people to apply for loans online which they can use for any purpose. The documents required for the loan approval can be emailed or faxed to the company. Repayment is of 30 days from the date of loan approval. The borrower must be 21 years or older to be eligible for getting the personal loan. He or she should have a fixed income and must provide proof of the salary earned by either submitting latest salary pay-slip plus contract of employment showing salary amount earned and two recent bank statements. The borrower must also submit a proof of identification and proof of residence via one of the following:



- Utility Bill

- Tenancy Agreement

- HDB proof of home ownership

- CPF Statement

- Any official mail besides bank statements



The lowest amount of personal loan issued is of 250 Singaporean dollars. Fast Loans ensures discrete handling of personal information submitted to the company and low interest rates for people to pay back money with ease.



For more information, please visit http://fastloans.com.sg



Media Contact:

Brimstone Holdings,LLC

brimstonehills@gmx.com

Daytona Beach , FL

http://fastloans.com.sg