Fast Loans Provides Short Term Personal Loans Starting from S$250

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Fast Loans provide cash loans for personal use to people who need it for emergency use or any other financial situation but being short on cash, they are unable to fulfill their monetary obligations. Fast loans provide ease of applying for loans online and offer approval not solely based on the credit history of the borrower. In fact in most cases of borrowing, the person’s credit history is not taken into account, even if he or she has bad credit. The only criteria for eligibility with regards to credit history is that the borrower can pay back the loans and has sufficient amount of savings to make the payment.



Personal loans are available from most lending companies and financial institutes that are not involved in banking. These loans are different from those given by banks on the basis of the amount of money. Personal loans are of minimal value and are also called payday loans as they are usually paid back by deduction from an individual’s salary until he or she can pay back when he has the money. Therefore these personal loans are to be paid back in a time period of maximum 31 days according to most institutions’ rules and regulations or until the next payday from the loan approval.



Fast Loans provide loans to people in Singapore. The company was founded in 2010. It is a licensed lending institute and provides loans of up to five thousand Singaporean dollars. Most of the cases where money is loaned are subject to approval but this is an easy matter. One must fulfill the requirements of the company to be eligible for the cash loan. The first and foremost rule is that the person at the time of applying for the loan must be 21 years or older and should have a fixed income from some source of employment. The person’s age is proven by his or her national identity card to be submitted through email or fax. The individual’s pay slips for the last two months, two latest bank statements proving his sufficient funds to pay back the loaned amount and in case of people who are self employed, a copy of their IRS income tax documents. Other documents include proof of residence which may be any one of the following:



- Utility Bill

- Tenancy Agreement

- HDB proof of home ownership

- CPF Statement

- Any official mail besides bank statements



To learn more, head over to http://fastloans.com.sg/



Media Contact:

Brimstone Holdings, LLC

brimstonehills@gmx.com

Daytona Beach , FL

http://fastloans.com.sg/