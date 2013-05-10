Fast Metabolism Diet Review Published at DailyHealthPost.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- A Fast Metabolism Diet review, an article that offers a detailed and helpful look the popular weight loss book and program, was just published on the DailyHealthPost.com website. The book, which was written by wellness and nutrition expert Haylie Pomroy, is currently selling briskly on Amazon. While some people are convinced the diet program helped them lose weight, others are not as enthusiastic about the plan.



The Fast Metabolism Diet review is just one of many helpful and in-depth articles that readers will find on DailyHealthPost.com. Since the website first began, it has developed a well-deserved reputation for its wide array of information about health-related topics on diet and nutrition, fitness and exercise, mental health and being happy.



In order to receive the most current information, readers are welcome to visit the site and sign up for a free newsletter which features topics such as what people should eat in order to feel great, why low fat diets do not work, what “hidden” foods may be keeping people overweight and much more.



As the review on DailyHealthPost.com noted, the Fast Metabolism Diet claims that people can lose up to 20 pounds in just four weeks. What sets this program apart from many other diets is that it focuses on improving the metabolism rather than simply cutting back on calories. Interestingly, Pomroy encourages people to eat more to help jump start their metabolisms. Those who follow the program are supposed to eat three meals and two snacks every day, which—according to the book—should “retrain” the metabolism that has become sluggish due to crash diets and poor eating habits.



Although the book is still fairly new, some people have experienced positive results from being on the program. Dr. Oz has recommended it, the review on DailyHealthPost.com noted, and other reviewers have commented that they feel it is a medically-proven way to use food to combat obesity.



“However, not everyone has been so pleased with the book or the program,” the review on DailyHealthPost.com said.



“Many dissatisfied reviewers noted how restrictive the diet is (no caffeine, alcohol, dairy, soy, wheat, corn, or refined sugar), making it incredibly difficult to stick to, as well as expensive and time-consuming.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the Fast Metabolism Diet is welcome to visit the DailyHealthPost.com website; there, they can read the full review and browse through the other health-related articles that are on the site. To sign up for the free newsletter, people simply enter in their email address.



About DailyHealthPost.com

DailyHealthPost.com is dedicated to delivering accurate, trusted, up-to-date health information, for consumers. DailyHealthPost.com focuses on problem-solving content to help consumers make good health decisions during stressful times. For more information, please visit http://dailyhealthpost.com/category/diet-and-nutrition/