Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- During dieting, perhaps the most important consideration is metabolic balance, the ability to maintain a fast metabolism diet during lowered caloric intake. The Diet Doc hCG diet combines a nutritionist designed low calorie food plan with prescription hCG treatments. The combination of the two constitute Diet Doc’s fast metabolism diet, capable of producing safe and healthy weight loss while preventing metabolic slowdown or diet plateau.



During low calorie dieting, it is important for dieters to remain in the ideal metabolic state. Eating too few calories will often lead dieters to enter the metabolic state known as starvation mode or plateau, during which time the metabolism slows down to a virtual crawl and fast weight loss is nearly impossible. In addition to prohibiting weight loss, starvation mode can also permanently alter the dieter's metabolism, possibly preventing any type of fast metabolism diet from having an effect. With this knowledge, Diet Doc now includes metabolism-boosting vitamin B12 in their pure prescription hCG diet plans, the result being their fast metabolism diet for safe and healthy weight loss.



Vitamin B12 is a known metabolic booster and provides dieters with ample natural energy, ensuring proper weight loss without debilitating fatigue or long term negative effects. During starvation mode, the body's internal energy consumption, named thermogenesis responds to lower caloric intake by slowing down to conserve energy and avoid possible starvation.



What was once an important mechanism in human evolution, preventing humans from starving to death during famine, is now actually a hindrance to modern life, causing the modern human body to hold on to excess weight and leading to unhealthy consequences. Dieters cannot simply rely on a low calorie nutrition plan to lose weight, as this alone, without adhering to a fast metabolism diet, will cause the metabolism to slow down, actually cause weight gain as a result, and perhaps permanently arrest the metabolism. In order to produce weight loss by lowering caloric intake, Diet Doc adds essential vitamin B12 to prevent metabolic slowdown, creating its most effective fast metabolism diet. This vitamin B12 is added to the prescription hCG during manufacturing, so dieters do not have to worry about mixing ingredients.



Another cause of metabolic slowdown occurs naturally with the process of aging. Those over the age of 40 most likely could benefit most from a fast metabolism diet. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans are based on thorough yet simple initial evaluations, done easily from the patient’s home. After this initial consultation, customized diet plans are developed around the client's individual health and lifestyle factors. If Diet Doc's physicians deem a fast metabolism diet fortified with vitamin B12 the best treatment for weight loss, then a prescription is written and medication is dispensed nationwide, usually within a few days. Medical director for Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao reports; "We have modernized the outdated hCG diet into one that is safe, and that rolls 4 medically supervised nutrition plans into one overall master diet plan, which is then further personalized for each person taking into consideration their health history, age, gender, lifestyle and preferences."



Diet Doc’s fast metabolism diets, now fortified with energizing vitamin B12, enable patients to lose weight fast, averaging a pound per day while helping patient’s avoid the most common dieting pitfall, metabolic slowdown. The fast metabolism diet directly aids the hypothalamus to force the body to burn more body fat, boost metabolism naturally, and lose weight safely without suffering from starvation-like effects. Diet Doc's plan is available nationwide via the Telemedicine system, allowing patients from around the country to receive the level of service and results that only the nation's premier medical weight loss company can provide.



