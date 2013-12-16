Fast Moving Products Spell Big Growth for Pcdata USA

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- For the fast moving element of the operation, Pick-to-Light (PTL) turned out to be the optimal solution of Ici Paris XL. Two picking ‘streets’ with 12 pick zones each are centrally located within the distribution center, connected to each other by a central motorized conveyor system. This conveyor transports plastic totes, into which products are picked, automatically to the picking zones where that tote requires product. An order picker in the zone is directed by light displays which product to pick and how many pieces. As each pick is completed, the product is placed in the destination tote and the light displays turned off by pressing the push button on the light display. “We use pick-to-light for products of which we need to pick several pieces a day or often also several pieces per order line. Because these products are located next to each other, a small area with a relatively high number of picks has been created. By minimizing the walking distances for these products, we achieve a high productivity”, noted Danny Roegies, project manager of the retailer.



Twice a week Ici Paris XL delivers to 250 perfumeries across the entire Benelux region from its distribution center located in Vilvoorde, Belgium. The operation uses two techniques in its order assembly processes: Pick-to-Light for fast moving SKU’s and barcode scanning for the slow moving SKU’s. Pcdata, the supplier of the system, combined both methods to create a completely integrated and highly optimized order picking solution. Thanks to this system, Ici Paris XL the company is now in full control of the productivity and quality of their order picking operation.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974