Fast Response Round the Clock in London from Emergency Plumbers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Almost all the areas of London are serviced by Emergency Plumbers and details of locations in which round the clock services are offered can be viewed on their website. Fast response is ensured to handle all plumbing emergencies and these plumbers are boiler installation and repair specialists. Full guarantee is offered on boiler installation services provided.



Talking about the price quote provided, a senior executive from Emergency Plumbers stated, "Free price quote is offered after evaluating and viewing the services to be provided and fixed price promise guarantee ensures customers only have to pay what they have been quoted.” No hidden charges or callout charges are levied on customers.



Boilers are in full use during the winter season and they are necessary in order to keep homes warm and comfortable. All technicians at Emergency Plumbers are experienced and are experts at handling and repairing boilers. Plumbing jobs undertaken by these plumbers are guaranteed for a period of twelve months.



Speaking about the qualified staff, a senior official from Emergency Plumbers commented, "The team at Emergency Plumbers is made up of engineers who are all gas safe registered and are extremely courteous and professional.” Care is taken by the engineers to ensure that the homes are left in a clean and tidy condition once the repair work is finished.



For more information on the type of services provided visit the website of the plumbers. All services are provided twenty four hours a day and seven days of the week and an appointment can be booked by calling the emergency response number provided.



About Emergency Plumbers

Emergency Plumbers provides a wide range of services that ensures leaks and malfunctioning boilers are repaired in a timely and effective manner in homes of customers across London. Get more info on the charges for the services by requesting for a free quote. Guarantee is offered for a period of twelve months on all services offered by these plumbers. All staff are gas safe registered and are experienced at fixing plumbing issues in a timely manner.



Contact Information:

Emergency Plumbers

Phone: 07796 345 453

Website: http://www.emergencyplumbers.co.uk/