Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Fast Track Concrete Market Insights, to 2027"



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), Anhui Conch Cement (China), CNBM (China), Heidelberg Cement (Germany), Cemex (Mexico), Italcementi (Italy), China Resources Cement (China), Taiwan Cement (Taiwan), Eurocement (Russia) and Votorantim Group (Brazil).



Scope of the Report of Fast Track Concrete

Fast-track concrete mixtures develop strength rapidly and are beneficial when the early opening of the pavement is necessary. There are several practical options available to produce concrete that gains strength rapidly. Most often, the concrete mixture components are specially proportioned and selected for rapid early strength. The most common approach uses greater-than-normal quantities of ordinary Type I or Type II Portland cement. High early strength, Type III cement, blended cement, and admixtures are also may be used to alter the mixture for rapid strength development.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (One-component, Double component, Others), Application (Residential & Commercial Buildings, Civil Engineering, Others), Cement Grade (53, 33, 43), Distribution channel (Retail, Specialty stores, Direct to customer, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Market Trends:

Reducing Pollution through Controlling Emission Rate has Been Showing a Positive Impact on Market Growth.



Opportunities:

Rising Government Investments in Infrastructure Development Shall Bring More Opportunities in Market.



Market Opportunities

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In April 2022, in a bid to fast-track road construction and reduce pollution, the government has mandated use of factory manufactured pre-cast concrete items in the construction of the National Highway projects. The minimum mandatory usage should be 25 percent of total concrete volume, a Road Transport Ministry release said on Tuesday (19 April). To harness the benefits of pre-fabrication in the construction of National Highways, expressways, and other centrally sponsored road projects, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORT&H) has made it mandatory to use factory-manufactured pre-cast concrete elements in projects within a 100 km radius of Pre-cast factory," the release said.



