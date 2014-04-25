Fast Track Deal - Universal Funding Facilitates $250,000 Factoring Line in One Day

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- In what may be considered the fastest factoring transaction in Universal Funding’s history, a new client was funded in the span of six hours. “We have always touted that we provide one of the fastest application and approval process in the factoring industry. But what our team was able to accomplish on Wednesday surprised us all,” exclaims Ryan McCrery, Vice President of Business Development.



A recycling company who specializes in wholesale scrap metal recycling was referred to Universal Funding and inquired about their accounts invoice financing services. The key reason that put this application on the fast track was the preparedness of the client. They had the information from their aging statements, financials, and tax returns readily available. Universal Funding is also a direct funding source, so there is no middleman to delay the approval process. Once the application is submitted it is reviewed by the company principals who are on site.



An interesting note about this fast track deal is that the client happens to be in the local market where Universal Funding’s offices are headquartered. Since they provide invoice factoring services on a national level, only 2% of their clients are located in their local market of Spokane, Washington.



“While same day funding is rare in the factoring industry, it’s not impossible. We have always touted that our application to funding time is fast and this deal really exemplifies how fast the process can be for any company experiencing a cash flow crunch,” shares McCrery.



About Universal Funding

Universal Funding Corporation is a privately-held factoring company providing companies with working capital to stabilize cash flow and foster growth. Since 1998, Universal Funding has been financing receivables and developing personalized solutions by looking at an individual business, the climate of their industry, and the strength of their customers. We are committed to our clients and are able to offer scalable programs that grow as their business grows. We’ve assembled a dynamic team of specialists who strive to provide excellent service every day and you will experience first-hand that we value the quality of our business relationship far more than the quantity of business we do together. Based in Spokane, Washington, Universal Funding provides accounts receivable financing for companies throughout the United States.



Contact:

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing Manager

Heatherb@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035