Fast Track Indian Visa Application for Indians After COVID for US Citizens

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- India-Visa-Gov.in is pleased to provide information on how to get an Indian Visa from USA easily with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The citizens of USA can now apply for electronic Indian Visa or eVisa India. The process was started in 2014 to eliminate the time taking paper based process. Applying for Indian Visa is literally at the tip of the fingers via a tablet, PC, smart phone or laptop without the need for visiting Indian Embassy or the Indian High Commission. The process is much more streamlined than the physical process and also takes the shortest processing time. Tourism, business meetings, recreation or a personal visit, a visa can be obtained online irrespective of the nature of the visit and if it is for less than 180 days.



The eVisa is valid up to 5 years with multiple entries; payment can be made by using over 135 currencies. In just 5 easy steps one can obtain an eVisa: complete the online application form; pay online; provide additional information; receive the approved eVisa online to official mail ID; and make arrangements for travel at any foreign airport. The site offers detailed information on the rest of the procedures and answers to the most common queries that the applicants might have with regards to online applications. It just takes a minimum of 3 to 4 business days and a maximum of 7 business days for visa approval or decline. Click on the link below to know the process in detail.



To know more about Indian Visa Online, visit https://www.india-visa-gov.in/how-to-apply-indian-visa-from-usa



India-Visa-Gov.in

India-Visa-Gov.in is a privately owned website which offers online visa application services and helps users process their Indian eVisa applications. The agents help applicants with the entire process starting from application to obtaining the electronic travel authorization from the Government of India.



