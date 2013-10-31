Fast Track Plan to Make Money from Karatbars International GmbH

Deutschland, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Karatbars International GmbH introduced a new compensation plan known as the Dual Team compensation plan. This 12 Week Plan to Financial Freedom and Residual Income is a Fast Track Plan to make a minimum of $4500 per week as passive earnings along with perpetual gold. It is a simple system of “Move Paper Money into Gold Money”. In 4 easy steps individuals can start making money from the first week onwards by just following them as below:



Step One: Individuals can register with Karatbars Internationally for free. Step Two: Select an Affiliate Package – Bronze $130, Silver $300, Gold $750 and VIP $2000. Step Three: Create a residual income from saving money. Members must be able to bank $65 each week till a maximum of 6 weeks after which they can bank from the money they have earned out of commissions or income generated. Step Four: Find 2 others who can register themselves and do the same. Karatbars members can earn a passive residual income of $15000 to $136000 per month depending upon the package they have selected.



Karatbars’ Affiliates would also get a Money Card MasterCard that can be used to move money, pay for their purchases, receive referral rewards and exchange earnings for gold grams. Karatbars 12 week plan to financial freedom and residual income allows individuals to convert their money into gold bars. Members can enjoy financial freedom irrespective of the economic conditions. This is one of the fastest income generating ideas that works in just 12 weeks. There is no need to wait for months or years to earn great income .



To know more about the 12 week plan to financial freedom and residual income visit http://youtu.be/PDb_T-Fsc7k



About Karatbars International GmbH

Karatbars International GmbH, http://www.karatbars.com based at Deutschland founded in 2011 specializes in selling 999.9 pure gold bars and gift items. They also offer specialty collector’s items to mark special occasions such as Birthdays, Weddings, Easter, Christmas, etc. Karatbars also offers limited edition or privately branded collector gold cards which often appreciate over the market value of gold.



Media Contact

Elizabeth Ohaka (inviter/independent affiliate)

Karatbars International GmbH

Königstrasse 52

70173 Stuttgart

Deutschland

Phone: 2348033229546

Skype: Lizzy.Ohaka29

Email: lizzy@EasyMoneyMakers.com.ng

Website URL: http://www.EasyMoneyMakers.com.ng