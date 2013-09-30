Fast Weight Loss Method for Women Revealed by Dr Livingston

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Fat Loss Factor is a weight loss program developed by medical researcher, nutrition expert, chiropractor and healthy living practitioner Charles Livingston, reports FatLossEat.com. The doctor used his knowledge and expertise to create a program that would tackle three important issues women need to keep in mind when trying to lose weight: detoxifying, dieting, and exercising.



Visit the Official Website & Download Fat Loss Factor By Dr. Charles Livingston E-book



Dr Charles’ program is divided in two parts that help women adopt these changes. The first one, lasting two weeks, is the detoxifying part, which cleanses the body and gets it ready for the second part. Lasting ten weeks, the second part manages to perfectly combine appropriate workout routines with unique diet plans that can help women lose weight fast, safe and healthy.



According to Fat Loss Eat magazine, these features make Fat Loss Factor one of the most recommended weight loss methods nowadays. In his book, Dr Livingston also provides tips to help women stay motivated and remain committed to the program. In addition, women will also be taught how to stop and prevent emotional and stress eating.



The magazine also provides women with some useful tips on how to lose weight fast. For instance, women should limit their calorie intake to 1,600 calories per day, says the publication. They should try to serve a meal every 4 to 5 hours in order to allow the body to burn the calories it doesn’t need.



Another advice given by the magazine is drinking plenty of water, which cleanses the body and helps it eliminate toxins. In this way, the metabolism will be boosted, speeding up the fat burning process and therefore helping women lose weight much faster.



For more tips on how to lose weight fast, women should look into Dr Charles Livingston’s Fat Loss Factor, concludes FatLossEat.com in the review. The magazine considers this fast weight loss program as being the best weapon women have against those annoying extra pounds.