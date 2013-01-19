Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2013 -- The 4-Day Diet, designed by Dr. Ian Smith, is not unlike the majority of diets in that it is designed to encourage healthy food choices. Diet Doc also encourages healthy food choices, but unlike most diets, offers each patient a personalized diet plan specific to the individual. Dr. Smith has guided patients in weight loss for a number of years and recently developed the 4-Day Diet. The name may be somewhat confusing, possibly leading one to assume that it lasts just 4 days; however, four days refers to each cycle in the diet lasting a minimum of four days. The 4-day diet asks all patients to mentally prepare and journal for ten days prior to beginning the diet plan. The diet is composed of modules, beginning with the “Induction Module” designed to help remove toxins from the body. The next module, the “Transition Module”, reintroduces foods into the meal plan. The “Protein Stretch Module” consists of 4 more days of loading up on protein and the “Smooth Module” lasts another 4 days, allowing the patient to indulge in foods such as pizza, burgers, fries and hot dogs. Next is the “Push Module”, the” Pace Module” and finally the “Vigorous Module”. Dr. Smith states that reaching the final module does not mean that goals have been reached; however, the patient is mentally prepared and can then repeat the modules from the beginning until desired weight loss goals have been met.



In contrast to the 4-day diet, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan is the only modern day version of the original 1950's hCG diet developed by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons. hCG is a powerful hormone that is found in the placenta of pregnant women and, when used in conjunction with a diet high in protein and low in carbohydrates, has been found to aid in fast weight loss. Diet Doc is comprised of a staff of specially trained professionals, including doctors, nurses and nutritionists, all working hand in hand to assure each patient’s safe and successful journey to a future of improved health by losing excess fat. In-house coaches are available to clients six days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement for up to one year after the initial fat has disappeared. Subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation, Diet Doc’s nutritionists develop a patient specific diet plan to be used in conjunction with prescribed hCG. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is available in injection, which is the most preferred method due to its ability to effect more rapid weight loss, sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops. The company also offers patients an extensive collection of essential vitamin and mineral supplements that are proprietary to a diet as well as prescription strength, al natural diet pills, including Ultra Burn, Slim Down and the newly developed 7-Keto DHEA, all specially formulated and designed to accelerate fat loss without side effects. Patients following this fast weight loss plan repost an average weight loss of over 1 pound per day.



