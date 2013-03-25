Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Diet Doc’s plans trigger healthy weight loss while avoiding the costs, side effects, and potential risks associated with weight loss surgery. While bariatric surgery can cost an average of $30,000, a prescription hCG diet plan costs only around $600. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are a proven safe, effective and affordable method of rapidly losing unwanted and unhealthy fat. The company utilizes decades of scientific research, combining prescription hCG with patient specific diet plans to trigger fast weight loss, averaging around one pound per day. Subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will develop diet plans, specific to each patient’s nutritional needs, creating individual diet plans that are guaranteed to produce fast weight loss. With the monetary and corporeal costs of bariatric surgery steadily rising, Diet Doc has placed added emphasis on providing prescription hCG diet plans that produce results on par with bariatric surgery, yet at a far less expense.



Many struggle for an entire lifetime, attempting to lose excess fat unsuccessfully. Bariatric surgery may appear appealing to those who have tried one fad diet after another, losing weight only to regain. Most experts agree, however, that those that lose weight in a responsible, healthy manner by incorporating healthy food choices into meal planning, are more apt to enjoy continued dieting success and maintenance. In addition to the potential risks and complications associated with invasive bariatric surgery, this type of surgery can also carry a price tag upwards of $30,000.



An expert and specially trained staff has helped thousands of Americans enjoy a life free from burdensome, embarrassing, and unhealthy excess weight. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, 98% of patients following the patient specific, individualized diet plans reported the loss of up to one pound of excess fat per day, experiencing more energy and without side effects. Diet Doc offers a host of fast weight loss tools and products designed to complement the prescription hCG diet plans, including specially formulated vitamin and mineral supplements which are essential to all healthy diets, prescription strength diet pills to facilitate more rapid results, as well as a delicious collection of proprietary diet foods and snacks. hCG diet specialists are dedicated to the safe and successful diet experience of each client and offer only prescription grade diet products that are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in doctor designed and medically supervised weight management solutions. By offering patients a healthy and safe approach to dieting, tailoring each patient’s diet plans and customizing diet programs specific to each patient’s needs, fast weight loss is guaranteed. At a fraction of the cost of most competing plans, Diet Doc has flexible payment plans available to fit even the tightest budget, making healthy change affordable to almost anyone. Before considering risky and potentially dangerous invasive bariatric surgery, call today to schedule a free consultation.



