Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Diet Doc has introduced new diet plans that not only produce the best weight loss in overweight and inactive adults but also help them sharpen their thinking skills. The nation’s only provider of prescription hCG diets that trigger a loss of a pound of stubborn fat per day has an in-depth understanding of how the body responds to fast weight loss. Tailored to every lifestyle to address any health issue, these doctor-supervised prescription hCG diet plans help patients prevent a number of obesity related health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and now decreased brain function.



According to an article published in U.S News, brain function increases exponentially with weight loss, including an increase in overall problem solving skills. The report concludes that at this year’s Canadian Cardiovascular Congress in Toronto, a new study that included overweight and inactive adults (average age 49) who underwent tests to assess their thinking, decision-making and memory skills was presented. Researchers reported that weight loss is not only good for the body; it's also good for the brain. Follow-up testing showed that the participants' brain function had also improved and the increase was proportional to the improvements in exercise capacity and body weight. Investigators concluded that a reduction in fat mass, waist circumference, and BMI (Body Mass Index) was beneficial for both physical and mental function.



The highly trained physicians at Diet Doc identify underlying health problems and specific factors that hinder fast weight loss in patients by first conducting a detailed medical evaluation. Julie Wright, President and founder of Diet Doc says, “Our doctors and nutritionists receive specialized training in creating customized nutrition plans. We have created a program that uses all-natural products combined with advanced technology and nutritional science. These individually tailored prescription diet plans that are formulated for safe and fast weight loss also help patients address specific health problems.”



Diet Doc’ prescription hCG weight loss diets are a safe and affordable alternative to invasive, expensive, and risky procedures like bariatric or lap band surgery. This diet plan involves administering 99.99% pure pharmaceutical grade hCG either in the form of injections or as sublingual tables and pills, strictly under medical supervision. These low calorie diets that are available nationwide via telemedicine are also extremely manageable and interesting to follow. Diet Doc offers a comprehensive product line of diet foods, meal replacement options, and healthy snacks along with a number of prescription only diet pills and supplements. Due the potent nature of their diet pills and supplements, these products are available only through a doctor’s prescription. For more than a decade, Diet Doc’s cost-effective diet plans have been triggering the best weight loss in patients, without any adverse side effects. The company is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the effectiveness of their prescription hCG diets, generating fast weight loss for over 98% of clients nationwide.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Marykay(at)hcgtreatments(dot)com

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg