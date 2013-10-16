Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Houston residents in the body building profession are often looking for fast weight loss methods before competitions or exhibitions but find it challenging to locate a program that eliminates excess fat without depleting their muscle mass. Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments were designed to help Houston’s body building professionals quickly shed unwanted weight without disrupting the muscle mass they have worked so hard to gain. Patients who have chosen to reach their fast weight loss goals with hCG diet treatments have been able to lose up to almost a pound of excess fat per day. And, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of clients reported successful weight loss without any negative side effects.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that was first isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. When Simeons saw that hCG targeted the unwanted fatty buildup many dieters were struggling with, he began incorporating it into fast weight loss diet plans. During his research, Simeons also saw that, while hCG targeted the unwanted, excess fat in his subjects, their muscle mass and structural fat remained untouched. This unique process proved to be an effective fast weight loss instrument not only for normal patients trying to lose weight fast, but it was also especially helpful for those in the body building profession who needed to reach fast weight loss goals without eliminating any of their muscle mass.



hCG diet treatments work best when patients also follow a healthy, low calorie diet plan, but Simeons’ early diets encouraged patients to follow a dangerously low calorie intake that is widely argued against. To eliminate any health concerns, Diet Doc took Simeons’ research and modernized it with today’s medical understanding and advanced science. And, while Diet Doc’s current hCG diet treatments continue to work best with a healthy, low calorie diet, their fast weight loss programs allow patients to consume a health caloric intake of almost double that of the earlier programs. These added calories not only allow for a more comfortable transition to a healthier, slimmer figure, they are also beneficial for those into body building because people in this profession require a higher caloric intake to increase their muscle mass.



Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments are produced in their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies to ensure that only the highest quality of ingredients are used. Patients can order their supplements over the phone or the internet and in the privacy of their own home. This easy access is helpful for body building professionals, and other busy professionals, because it eliminates the need to travel to a diet clinic or pharmacy to obtain their products. All patients, including patients in the body building profession, will receive a Certificate of Analysis establishing the quality of ingredients as well as the levels of active ingredients within the treatments. With this information, patients can feel confident that they will see rapid fat loss and know that they are consuming only the best ingredients to help them achieve those results.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg