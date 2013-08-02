Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- While many people in Alabama are searching for an easy way to reach their fast weight loss goals, unsuccessfully attempting an endless string of diet plans, many of those same people are unwilling to give up eating their favorite satisfying foods and snacks. Fortunately, Diet Doc created their prescription enhanced diet plans to provide patients the ability to achieve healthy dietary goals while still being able to consume delicious and filling foods. New MCT oil is an odorless and flavorless oil derived from fatty and unhealthy coconut oil, refined to 100% purity and capable of producing fast weight loss within 30 minutes of consumption.



The Diet Doc team is comprised of highly trained physicians and certified nutritionists who have worked together to develop meal and snack plans that are low in fat and calories but still taste great and satisfy patient’s cravings for comforting foods. As part of their prescription diet plan, patients can receive a detailed Diet Doc cookbook with over fifty pages of healthy, low calorie recipe ideas that help keep patients on track to fast weight loss. Patients are encouraged to include lean meats, fruits and plenty of vegetables in their diet plans and the suggested recipes contained within the Diet Doc cookbook help to show patients what healthy, low fat meals consist of. Also recommended is eliminating fatty oils and butters from food dressings and also from food preparation where many unassuming calories are contained. Diet Doc provides patients with specially formulated MCT oil that is superior to coconut oil and is quickly burned as energy for the patient's body instead of contributing to weight gain like many heavy oils and fats.



This specially created MCT oil is composed of 100% medium chain triglycerides that promote fat metabolism, or fat burn, and is actually rapidly burned off, instead of being stored as fat like other cooking oils. While some oils, such as coconut oil and palm kernel oil also contain traces of medium chain triglycerides, Diet Doc's new MCT oil is 100% pure, refined to include only those medium chain fatty acids that promote fast weight loss, making new MCT oil a guilt free way to cook or enhance a salad or snack. Diet Doc’s new MCT oil works flawlessly with the company’s prescription diet plans to help patients quickly achieve fast weight loss, naturally and healthily. Because of MCT oil's similar makeup to oils like coconut oil, it can be used at high temperatures for cooking and food preparation without any concern. Also, because MCT oil is neutral in flavor like coconut oil, it can be used to substitute store bought dressings that are high in fat, which can easily derail patient's best efforts to lose weight fast. While some oils, like coconut oil, can have the occasional health benefit, MCT oil is known to help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and improve the body's absorption of vitamin E, calcium, and magnesium, all essential to healthy body function.



To see fast weight loss, Diet Doc combines a healthy meal plan with supplements and prescription medication, if necessary, to increase the speed at which patient’s are capable of losing weight. All plans rely on physician and nutritionist consultations which determine the best way for each individual patient to lose weight fast and safely. Following this uniquely developed protocol has made Diet Doc the nation's leader in medically supervised weight management and has helped thousands of patients all over Alabama successfully lose weight, simply and safely.



