Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The liver, the largest organ in the human body, weighs about 3 pounds and is necessary for survival. Therefore, it only makes good sense to take care of it. This reddish-brown organ is divided into four lobes and is responsible for an astonishingly large number of critical functions that impact the body, including manufacturing essential proteins, controlling blood sugar levels, metabolizing and regulating fats and carbohydrates and filtering harmful substances from the body.



The liver forms and secretes bile that aids in digestion and intestinal absorption of essential vitamin A, D, E and K. When the body is burdened with an excessive load of toxins, including heavy metals, medications, pesticides and industrial chemicals, the liver may become tired and sluggish. This can result in loss of energy, unwanted weight gain and difficulty losing excess weight.



The first step to protecting this vital organ is to cleanse and detoxify. Detoxifying helps the liver to produce more efficient bile and assists the body in breaking down fat and flushing dangerous toxins from the body. Because Diet Doc offers only the most effective long term weight loss tools available on today’s market, the company is proud to announce the availability of newly designed Detox Formula to their already impressive collection of safe and fast weight loss tools and supplements.



Detox Formula is specially designed to support healthy liver function by cleansing this essential organ of unhealthy, potentially dangerous toxins helping it to function more efficiently. Formulated with two of the most powerful natural detoxifying agents, Silybum marianum and Glutathione, Detox Formula increases the liver’s ability to detoxify the blood and eliminate waste. In order to ensure the highest level of health during weight loss, Diet Doc recommends complementing their prescription hCG diet plans with Detox Formula for great liver health, increased energy and accelerated weight loss.



In addition to Detox Formula, Diet Doc offers a wide selection of diet foods and snacks, as well as a vast collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements that are essential to safe and fast weight loss. To assure the safest and highest quality, all prescription medications are manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies. These prescription medications cannot be found in stores and are available to Diet Doc clients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation.



The professionals at Diet Doc are consistently searching for innovative approaches to help Americans maintain healthy organs by losing excess weight and have become the nation’s leader in medically guided fast weight loss hCG diet plans by successfully helping thousands improve the functionality of their organs, achieve weight loss goals and manage healthy long term weight.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering consistent effective fast weight loss diet plans and healthy living supplements directly to patients' doors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if results begin to taper. With the use of Skype, patients in even the most remote areas of the country have the opportunity to change their lives and protect their vital organs through fast and successful weight loss.



To begin the journey to a healthier, more active and rewarding lifestyle by losing excess weight and cleansing the liver of dangerous toxins, please visit www.hCGtreatments.com or call the experts today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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